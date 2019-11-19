Celtic fans react to new Daniel Arzani reports

Celtic could keep Daniel Arzani for an extra year.

Celtic have a whole host of wingers at the club, and it seems that one barely-seen wide man could earn a shock extended stay at Parkhead.

The Bhoys have seen James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi star this season, but Neil Lennon has a plethora of other options in his wide areas.

Mikey Johnston, Maryan Shved, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan and Scott Sinclair are also in the mix, though Sinclair could well leave in January after limited first-team opportunities.

Now though, Celtic's forgotten man Daniel Arzani – who has yet to even play for Lennon having been on the road to recovery from a torn ACL suffered last year – could come to the fore.

The World Game in Arzani's native Australia report that when Arzani's two-year loan comes to an end next summer, Celtic are actually planning to extend that deal by another year.

Arzani, 20, was a hot prospect in Australia with Melbourne City, earning a spot in Australia's 2018 World Cup squad before heading to Premier League giants Manchester City, where he was immediately loaned to Celtic.

Injuries have curtailed Arzani's impact, but the winger is highly regarded, and Lennon may well feel that he can make an impact next season, with Elyounoussi's loan deal up next summer and both Hayes and Sinclair out of contract.

Celtic fans have been reacting to the rumours, with some urging the club to get the deal done, because Arzani is an 'exceptional talent' and can still make an impact at Parkhead.

Others feel that such a move is too risky given his injury record, and don't understand the point of bringing Arzani back for another year when he'll be so far down the pecking order out wide.

Rather give him a chance than Morgan and I think he can play in midfield as well — Joe Walker (@CelticWalks) November 19, 2019

Keep him, give him a chance he's only 20 this injury could be the making of him, worst case very good squad player — Darren McNulty (@Darrenmcnulty76) November 19, 2019

Wouldn't bother he won't play for us even with injuries because lenny seems to live Lewis Morgan — Adz (@Adz__67) November 19, 2019

Ridiculous. Paying his wages to sit on the treatment table for 2 years and now we want to keep him another just to get a look at him? He will need to be a great player if/when he gets a game for ut to be worth the time — Frimpong (@Or1g1nalG) November 19, 2019

Genuinely amazed we're apparently trying to extend Arzani's loan for another 12 months. Just hope it doesn't mean someone else is off. — Séan (@CelticSean81) November 19, 2019

Just think it's too risky... We've basically been paying for his rehab since he joined and we have MJ, Shved and Dembele to get more game time next year — @CiaránShev (@CiaranShevlin) November 19, 2019

Happy to see Arzani getting his loan extended, hopefully be able to kick on and start challenging for places in the second half of the season, ideal time to be coming back. — Connor Twigg (@_Connortwigg) November 19, 2019

Should call it a day with Arzani. Fully fit Johnston, Shved n Sinclair will struggle to near the team. Don't see Lennon clearing a place on the bench before Hayes or Morgan either. Wits the point — Kenny (@kennyedouard22) November 19, 2019

Big fan of Celtic looking to extend Arzani loan deal - smart move. — Emrod (@Emrod_lives) November 19, 2019

That’s a surprise, not against it though. Interested to see how he does. Clearly wants to play here for now. https://t.co/b1wgSLaIDL — LAC (@LAC67_) November 19, 2019

Get it done, exceptional talent https://t.co/WYyjkgaeb5 — martI (@M1607L) November 19, 2019

This definitely makes me think that there’s always been a plan to sign him permanently if he impressed on loan. Obviously the injury disrupted that so this is a logical move. https://t.co/qjLUzdPdmw — Conor (@ConorM67_) November 19, 2019

Hopefully true. Man needs a chance to prove himself. https://t.co/G3tB18iJXL — Aidan Smith (@Smith67Aidan) November 19, 2019