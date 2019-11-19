Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react to new Daniel Arzani reports

Olly Dawes
Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic could keep Daniel Arzani for an extra year.

Daniel Arzani and Scott Sinclair of Celtic during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Celtic have a whole host of wingers at the club, and it seems that one barely-seen wide man could earn a shock extended stay at Parkhead.

The Bhoys have seen James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi star this season, but Neil Lennon has a plethora of other options in his wide areas.

Subscribe

Mikey Johnston, Maryan Shved, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan and Scott Sinclair are also in the mix, though Sinclair could well leave in January after limited first-team opportunities.

 

Now though, Celtic's forgotten man Daniel Arzani – who has yet to even play for Lennon having been on the road to recovery from a torn ACL suffered last year – could come to the fore.

The World Game in Arzani's native Australia report that when Arzani's two-year loan comes to an end next summer, Celtic are actually planning to extend that deal by another year.

Arzani, 20, was a hot prospect in Australia with Melbourne City, earning a spot in Australia's 2018 World Cup squad before heading to Premier League giants Manchester City, where he was immediately loaned to Celtic.

31st October 2018, Kilmac Stadium, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Celtic; Daniel Arzani of Celtic challenges for the ball with Genserix Kusunga of Dundee

Injuries have curtailed Arzani's impact, but the winger is highly regarded, and Lennon may well feel that he can make an impact next season, with Elyounoussi's loan deal up next summer and both Hayes and Sinclair out of contract.

Celtic fans have been reacting to the rumours, with some urging the club to get the deal done, because Arzani is an 'exceptional talent' and can still make an impact at Parkhead.

Others feel that such a move is too risky given his injury record, and don't understand the point of bringing Arzani back for another year when he'll be so far down the pecking order out wide.

Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch