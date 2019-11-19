Quick links

Burnley

Doncaster Rovers

York City

Premier League

League One

Burnley's Vinnie Steels appears to be on trial at Doncaster

Aiden Cusick
General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on December 9, 2017 in Burnley, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steels joined Burnley from York City 16 months ago.

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on December 9, 2017 in Burnley, England.

The Burnley winger Vinnie Steels appears to be on trial at Doncaster Rovers. Steels joined Burnley on a two-year deal from York City in July 2018.

But his name was listed on the teamsheet for Doncaster Under-23s' 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United on Tuesday afternoon.

Interestingly, Rovers opted not to disclose the trialist's identity on the XI they tweeted out via their academy's Twitter account.

Steels had played men's football for York - whose then manager, Martin Gray, said the 18-year-old's move had left a 'bitter taste' due to the absence of compensation that Burnley were required to pay.

 

But he has yet to break into Sean Dyche's plans and has already trialled with Dunfermline this season, suggesting that his Turf Moor contract will not be renewed.

Steels hails from Hartlepool and a move to York's regional rivals Doncaster would bring him slightly closer to home than he is currently at Burnley.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch