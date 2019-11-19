Burnley's Vinnie Steels appears to be on trial at Doncaster

Steels joined Burnley from York City 16 months ago.

The Burnley winger Vinnie Steels appears to be on trial at Doncaster Rovers. Steels joined Burnley on a two-year deal from York City in July 2018.

But his name was listed on the teamsheet for Doncaster Under-23s' 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United on Tuesday afternoon.

Interestingly, Rovers opted not to disclose the trialist's identity on the XI they tweeted out via their academy's Twitter account.

Steels had played men's football for York - whose then manager, Martin Gray, said the 18-year-old's move had left a 'bitter taste' due to the absence of compensation that Burnley were required to pay.

But he has yet to break into Sean Dyche's plans and has already trialled with Dunfermline this season, suggesting that his Turf Moor contract will not be renewed.

Steels hails from Hartlepool and a move to York's regional rivals Doncaster would bring him slightly closer to home than he is currently at Burnley.