Brazil coach explains why Liverpool's Fabinho is winning him over

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans show their appreciation at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United...
Liverpool's Premier League powerhouse Fabinho is starting to force his way into Tite's Brazil plans.

Brazil's midfielder Fabinho (L) is fouled by Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico during the friendly football match between Brazil and Argentina at the King Saud University stadium in...

Brazil coach Tite believes that Liverpool star Fabinho is fast becoming integral to the Selecao’s success, telling Goal that the Copa America winners have been boosted by the confidence he brings to the team.

With the likes of Casemiro, Fernandinho, Arthur and Allan all fighting for a place at the heart of Tite’s midfield, it is no surprise that Fabinho has struggled for game time at international level.

But the 26-year-old is quickly becoming more and more central to the five-time World Champions’ plans, earning his 11th cap during Friday’s 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Argentina.

 

And with Fabinho in the form of his life under Jurgen Klopp, firing Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League with a stunning goal against Manchester City last time out, it’s no wonder that he is feeling good about things right now.

"Fabinho has built a positive growing. All the times he played, he played very well. And he brings confidence from his club to the Brazil national squad,” Tite said.

Fabinho #17 of Brazil and Renato Tapia #13 of Peru go for the ball in the 2019 International Champions Cup match on September 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“In a natural way, and we can feel it. It's not that you can only see it, you can feel it. Fabinho is playing his normal football in a role that he also has at Liverpool."

A £43.7 million signing from Monaco in 2018, Fabinho endured a slow start to life at Anfield but he is one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet now with the one-time Real Madrid youngster’s presence, physicality and composure fuelling the Reds’ V8 engine.

The test now, however, is for Fabinho to make himself indispensable for Brazil too.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool talks to Fabinho of Liverpool prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at Luminus Arena on October 23, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

