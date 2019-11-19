Brazil coach explains why Liverpool's Fabinho is winning him over

Liverpool's Premier League powerhouse Fabinho is starting to force his way into Tite's Brazil plans.

Brazil coach Tite believes that Liverpool star Fabinho is fast becoming integral to the Selecao’s success, telling Goal that the Copa America winners have been boosted by the confidence he brings to the team.

With the likes of Casemiro, Fernandinho, Arthur and Allan all fighting for a place at the heart of Tite’s midfield, it is no surprise that Fabinho has struggled for game time at international level.

But the 26-year-old is quickly becoming more and more central to the five-time World Champions’ plans, earning his 11th cap during Friday’s 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Argentina.

And with Fabinho in the form of his life under Jurgen Klopp, firing Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League with a stunning goal against Manchester City last time out, it’s no wonder that he is feeling good about things right now.

"Fabinho has built a positive growing. All the times he played, he played very well. And he brings confidence from his club to the Brazil national squad,” Tite said.

“In a natural way, and we can feel it. It's not that you can only see it, you can feel it. Fabinho is playing his normal football in a role that he also has at Liverpool."

A £43.7 million signing from Monaco in 2018, Fabinho endured a slow start to life at Anfield but he is one of the first names on Klopp’s team sheet now with the one-time Real Madrid youngster’s presence, physicality and composure fuelling the Reds’ V8 engine.

The test now, however, is for Fabinho to make himself indispensable for Brazil too.