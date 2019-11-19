Bielsa defended Leeds' Oduor sale and player misses chance to impress

Ex Leeds United youngster took on the Whites.

Leeds United cut ties with a number of talented young academy players in the summer.

One of them was Clarke Oduor, who had been part of Leeds' travelling squad to Australia for the summer tour.

Leeds sold him to Barnsley before the transfer deadline, a move which upset some United fans.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa defended the decision, saying he just could not offer Oduor playing time.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post in September: "We had an expectation for Clarke Oduor. He's a player who can play as a left-back, winger or number 8.

"At the same time he has Douglas, Alioski, Davis, Harrison, Costa and Clarke. So he was fighting with these players to play in two positions."

Leeds' decision was an unselfish one, to give Oduor a greater chance of playing, even if it came at a risk.

He has not managed to establish himself in Barnsley's first team. He has been on the bench for nine Championship matches but not made it on for his Tykes league debut.

He was in action on Monday against Leeds in an under-23 game.

Barnsley's website reported: "Clarke Oduor, orchestrating from midfield, burst forward at will as he looked to drag Barnsley back into the contest against his former club, but his attempts from distance were continuously blocked by a white shirt."

Oduor is yet to show Marcelo Bielsa that he made an error letting him go, and the players he has relied upon have done well, to lead the Whites to third in the table.

Yesterday Leeds' young players backed Bielsa up as well by shutting Oduor out too.