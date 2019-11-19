Quick links

Benitez joining West Ham would finally give him Sebastien Haller

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...
West Ham United have been linked with a move for Rafael Benitez.

Sébastien Haller of West Ham United reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 2, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Manuel Pellegrini finds himself under huge pressure at West Ham United – and the scrutiny has been ramped up after links to Rafael Benitez.

With just two points taken in the last six games, West Ham are in dismal form, and have slipped from top six contention to hovering around the relegation zone.

Pellegrini desperately needs an upturn in form to save his job, and this weekend's London derby with Tottenham Hotspur could be key to his future.

 

Now, The Mirror claim that West Ham are interested in Benitez, and would move for the Spaniard if they do choose to part ways with Pellegrini any time soon.

That would not only see Benitez finally make a move to West Ham four years since he turned them down to join Real Madrid, but also see him given the chance to work with Sebastien Haller.

West Ham splashed £45million on Haller this past summer (The Guardian), and whilst he has been dreadfully isolated in recent games, he has still notched up four goals and one assist for the Hammers.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...

What's interesting though is that Benitez actually wanted Haller at Newcastle, with The Northern Echo claiming in October 2018 that he had become a key target for the Spaniard.

Newcastle weren't in a position to splash that kind of cash on the Eintracht Frankfurt ace, and that allowed West Ham to get in and sign him over the summer.

When you think of how Benitez got a tune out of Salomon Rondon, you have to think that he could do great things with Haller – and would surely relish finally working with the French target man having missed out at Newcastle.

Sébastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium on October 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

