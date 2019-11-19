Arsenal's Granit Xhaka sends message to fans after Switzerland win

Arsenal star may have extra incentive to leave.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka scored in Switzerland's win over minnows Gibraltar last night.

Xhaka netted in the 86th minute to put the seal on a 6-1 away victory.

The win sealed qualification to Euro 2020 for Xhaka's Switzerland.

Xhaka has had a miserable spell at club level over the past month.

The midfielder was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after swearing at fans in response to being booed against Crystal Palace.

He was dropped for the subsequent four games and it is uncertain if he will play for the club again.

For now, it seems the international experience has lifted Xhaka's spirits.

Xhaka would probably get in the Switzerland squad next summer even if he was rotting on the bench at Arsenal.

But he will want to be playing in advance of the tournament, and Switzerland's qualification gives the midfielder extra incentive to quit the club if he remains sidelined at The Emirates.