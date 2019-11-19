Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Santi Cazorla's Spain display

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England.
Arsenal let go of Santi Cazorla in 2018, and he has rebuilt his career back in Spain.

Arsenal fans have been dazzled by Santi Cazorla’s display for Spain last night.

Cazorla has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in his career since leaving Arsenal due to severe injury problems.

It was feared that the attacking midfielder would never play again while he was at Arsenal, but he recovered from a number of set-backs, and has somehow got back to his best again.

 

Cazorla was handed the chance to start for Spain last night, as they battered Romania 5-0.

And Arsenal fans could not help but watch on and feel that Cazorla could still have offered them something now.

Arsenal have struggled to find the right combination in midfield, and Cazorla’s technical ability could still have been a weapon for them if he had stuck around.

However, whether Cazorla would still be able to handle the physicality of the Premier League after so many injury problems remains to be seen.

Arsenal are next in action at the weekend when they take on Southampton.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

