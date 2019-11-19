Arsenal fans react to Santi Cazorla's Spain display

Arsenal let go of Santi Cazorla in 2018, and he has rebuilt his career back in Spain.

Arsenal fans have been dazzled by Santi Cazorla’s display for Spain last night.

Cazorla has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in his career since leaving Arsenal due to severe injury problems.

It was feared that the attacking midfielder would never play again while he was at Arsenal, but he recovered from a number of set-backs, and has somehow got back to his best again.

Cazorla was handed the chance to start for Spain last night, as they battered Romania 5-0.

And Arsenal fans could not help but watch on and feel that Cazorla could still have offered them something now.

POPULAR OPINION: Santi Cazorla at age of 34, would just walk into our current Starting XI. — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) November 18, 2019

Cazorla and his son would be our best midfield pairing by a long way at this point — A1Gunners (@A1Gunnerz) November 18, 2019

I feel sad whenever I watch him play..

Sad for my club that let him go just like that..

But really happy for him because he deserves every accolades he is getting now..

He beats all odd to be playing right now..

The kinda character we need at Arsenal currently — tHat_KiNG_MUFASA (@Original_fEMi) November 18, 2019

Want him bought back by Arsenal this January and played along with Lucas Torreia just behind Özil at 10. — Ravi Joshi (@ravifications) November 18, 2019

I’m watching Santi he is all over The pitch absolutely fantastic man. — STEvE Gunners Hara (@SteveGunners1) November 18, 2019

Sign him back for a year — (@afc_al) November 19, 2019

Most underrated footballer of his generation on par with iniesta with the stats to back him up. Most enjoyable footballer to watch over at the Emirates little magician #cazorla — nick nick (@82nicknick) November 19, 2019

Cazorla was damn good last night as well... Arsenal get him back for 18 months in January... our midfield is dead... — #Josh.Acquaye❤️ (@josh_gunner1) November 19, 2019

Arsenal have struggled to find the right combination in midfield, and Cazorla’s technical ability could still have been a weapon for them if he had stuck around.

However, whether Cazorla would still be able to handle the physicality of the Premier League after so many injury problems remains to be seen.

Arsenal are next in action at the weekend when they take on Southampton.