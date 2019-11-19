Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Luis Enrique's return as Spain boss

Shane Callaghan
Head coach Luis Enrique of FC Barcelona reacts during the Copa Del Rey Final between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Vicente Calderon stadium on May 27, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Shane Callaghan
Arsenal won't be hiring Luis Enrique to replace Unai Emery in North London.

Head coach Luis Enrique of Spain looks on during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group F qualifying match between Spain and Norway at Estadi de Mestalla on March 23, 2019 in Valencia,...

Well, it looks like Luis Enrique won't be joining Arsenal any time soon.

It was reported last month that the Gunners' Head of Football Raul Sanllehi had personally met with the former Barcelona coach in Spain about replacing Unai Emery at the Emirates.

Pressure is mounting on Emery as Arsenal sit sixth in the Premier League table - behind newly-promoted Sheffield United - and eight points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

The North Londoners might be replacing the former Paris Saint-Germain coach soon, but it won't be with Enrique.

 

That's because Luis Rubiales, president of Spain's FA, has revealed today that Enrique would be returning to his role as manager of the Spanish national side after stepping aside five months ago for personal reasons.

Roberto Moreno, Enrique's former assistant, left the Metropolitano stadium in tears last night after a 5-0 win over Romania. Moreno had been interim manager in Enrique's absence.

A lot of Arsenal fans weren't thrilled by the prospect of hiring the 49-year-old, who won the Champions League with the Camp Nou club in 2015.

Here's how Gunners supporters reacted to this shock development:

Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Spain gives his team instructions during a Spain training session whilst under a closed roof at Principality Stadium on October 10, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

