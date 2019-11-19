Arsenal fans react to Luis Enrique's return as Spain boss

Arsenal won't be hiring Luis Enrique to replace Unai Emery in North London.

Well, it looks like Luis Enrique won't be joining Arsenal any time soon.

It was reported last month that the Gunners' Head of Football Raul Sanllehi had personally met with the former Barcelona coach in Spain about replacing Unai Emery at the Emirates.

Pressure is mounting on Emery as Arsenal sit sixth in the Premier League table - behind newly-promoted Sheffield United - and eight points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

The North Londoners might be replacing the former Paris Saint-Germain coach soon, but it won't be with Enrique.

That's because Luis Rubiales, president of Spain's FA, has revealed today that Enrique would be returning to his role as manager of the Spanish national side after stepping aside five months ago for personal reasons.

Roberto Moreno, Enrique's former assistant, left the Metropolitano stadium in tears last night after a 5-0 win over Romania. Moreno had been interim manager in Enrique's absence.

A lot of Arsenal fans weren't thrilled by the prospect of hiring the 49-year-old, who won the Champions League with the Camp Nou club in 2015.

Here's how Gunners supporters reacted to this shock development:

