Annoyed Tottenham fans respond to Christian Eriksen's tweet

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has helped Denmark qualify for Euro 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken aim at Christian Eriksen after he posted a celebratory tweet following Denmark’s qualification for Euro 2020 last night.

Tottenham playmaker Eriksen was selected to start for Denmark against Ireland yesterday, and he helped them claim the point that they needed in Dublin to progress to next summer’s competition.

Eriksen simply posted out a photo of the Denmark team celebrating, but even that caused some anger among Tottenham fans.

Eriksen has been widely criticised by Spurs supporters this season, after a series of below par performances.

Eriksen has just months remaining on his current contract at Tottenham, and his commitment has been questioned by some supporters.

And the reaction to what was meant to be a celebratory tweet shows just how out of favour Eriksen has fallen with Spurs fans.

Congrats man! Maybe post some stuff to do with spurs so people think u care? Cheers bro — Sisso G.O.A.T (@COYS_Sissoko) November 18, 2019

Well I hope you like splinters in ya bum, as your going to be doing a lot of watching football until then — Gavin Pidgeon (@NIVAG1966) November 19, 2019

Hope you’re also heading to madrid — . (@saucy_ryansess) November 18, 2019

Wish you were so excited about playing on club level — s b (@bubbles7824) November 18, 2019

Anyone would think you’d just won the competition — Paul Audere Est Facere (@paulyboym1) November 18, 2019

Go sway — Ruairi O'Shea (@OSheaRuairi) November 19, 2019

Stay in Denmark — DannyB (@DannyBYids82) November 18, 2019

Congrats @ChrisEriksen8, but we (spur's fans) want you to leave our team in January — Idrismeraguna (@idrismeraguna) November 19, 2019

Despite Tottenham supporters anger towards Eriksen, Mauricio Pochettino has actually picked him fairly regularly.

Pochettino has shown faith in Eriksen to rediscover his best form, but the attacking midfielder has shown no signs that he is close to returning to the top of his game.

Spurs are next in action against West Ham United, when Eriksen looks likely to start from the bench.