Annoyed Tottenham fans respond to Christian Eriksen's tweet

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur breaks with the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has helped Denmark qualify for Euro 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken aim at Christian Eriksen after he posted a celebratory tweet following Denmark’s qualification for Euro 2020 last night.

Tottenham playmaker Eriksen was selected to start for Denmark against Ireland yesterday, and he helped them claim the point that they needed in Dublin to progress to next summer’s competition.

Eriksen simply posted out a photo of the Denmark team celebrating, but even that caused some anger among Tottenham fans.

Eriksen has been widely criticised by Spurs supporters this season, after a series of below par performances.

Eriksen has just months remaining on his current contract at Tottenham, and his commitment has been questioned by some supporters.

And the reaction to what was meant to be a celebratory tweet shows just how out of favour Eriksen has fallen with Spurs fans.

Despite Tottenham supporters anger towards Eriksen, Mauricio Pochettino has actually picked him fairly regularly.

Pochettino has shown faith in Eriksen to rediscover his best form, but the attacking midfielder has shown no signs that he is close to returning to the top of his game.

Spurs are next in action against West Ham United, when Eriksen looks likely to start from the bench.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

