Adored by Conte and Guardiola, Newcastle's Stefano Sensi mistake becomes clear

Newcastle United reportedly wanted Stefano Sensi - before he joined Serie A giants Inter Milan and caught the eye of Pep Guardiola.

When both Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola think you’re the best thing since sliced bread, that’s usually a pretty good sign that you might be something rather special.

And Stefano Sensi, Europe’s next great playmaker, is certainly that - and he appears to have found himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between two of the most demanding and successful managers of the modern era.

With Inter Milan spending big over the summer to bring Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Godin to the San Siro, few expected that the biggest impact would be made by a diminutive little schemer plucked on the cheap from Sassuolo.

But Sensi, with three goals and two assists in just six Serie A starts, has been nothing short of well, according to Conte himself, ‘extraordinary’.

Two footed and with eyes in the back of his head, Sensi is an absolute joy to watch, wriggling away from challenges before firing thunderbolts at the opposition goal. He’s like an Italian Iniesta – now wonder Guardiola thinks he would be the perfect, twinkle-toed addition to a Manchester City midfield set to lose David Silva at the end of the season (Calciomercato).

And at the risk of further frustrating an already irritated Newcastle United fanbase, it falls upon us to remind those put-upon Tynesiders that Sensi could have been pulling the strings at St James’ Park rather than the San Siro or, perhaps, the Etihad Stadium.

The Chronicle reported almost a year ago to the day that Newcastle had been keeping tabs on Sensi. He was a Sassuolo player back then and, in truth, few could have predicted how far he would come in the next 12 months.

Now, Sensi has the option of inspiring Inter’s Scudetto charge or fighting for a move to the Premier League champions.

Conte or Guardiola? Tough choice. Unfortunately for Steve Bruce, he’s unlikely to enter the equation.