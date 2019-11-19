£13m for Jose Sa must be tempting for West Ham

West Ham United are being linked with Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa.

According to SDNA, West Ham United are interested in snapping up Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa, but have been ordered to pay £13million for him.

The Hammers have seen Roberto Jimenez struggle since coming in for the injured Lukasz Fabianski, and with David Martin only signed as veteran cover, it may be time for another stopper to arrive.

It's now believed that West Ham are looking at Sa, with sporting director Mario Husillos keen to raid his former club for the Portuguese stopper.

Olympiacos have allegedly set a firm price of €15million (£13million), and are refusing to budge on that price, which is no great surprise given that they only signed the former Porto loanee permanently in May.

West Ham must now consider whether to meet those demands, and they may actually be smart to do so, given their current situation between the sticks.

Fabianski and Martin are both 34, whilst Jimenez is 33. Nathan Trott has promise, but is just 20. Finding a player in between those ages would be ideal, as they can back up Fabianski competently before taking over down the line, without having to rush Trott into first-team action.

Sa fits the bill. He's just 26, he has experience as a first-choice goalkeeper with Olympiacos, he's in and around the Portugal squad and he's a dominant figure at 6ft 4in tall.

West Ham need to invest in a longer-term solution than bargain basement signings like Roberto and Martin, and Sa fits the bill, tiding West Ham over for a number of years until Trott can come up.

Signing another 30-something goalkeeper doesn't make sense, but spending on a stopper in his mid-20's is something that should be strongly considered, with Sa emerging as a sensible target.