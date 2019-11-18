Who plays Princess Alice in The Crown? Passionate fans praise her remarkable performance!

Season 3 may just be the best-performed season yet.

Once again, we're impressed.

Netflix is home to many great television shows, but some stand shoulders above the rest. You often hear people cite Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman, Power, Big Mouth and more as the streaming service's gems. However, increasingly we hear more and more praise for The Crown, which has recently returned for a third season.

Created by Peter Morgan and surfacing in 2016 for its first season, The Crown commenced chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with season 1 looking upon Queen Elizabeth's 1947 marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the complications of Princess Margaret's engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend.

Season 2 then went ahead to 1956 and spanned the time up until 1963. Now, we've witnessed another sizeable chunk; season 3 covers 1964 to 1977.

With the likes of Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Helena Bonham Carter (A Room With a View) and more joining the mix, it's clear to see why the latest batch of episodes is so special.

(L-R) Erin Doherty, Olivia Colman, and Helena Bonham Carter attend the Peter Morgan Tribute during "The Crown" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on...

Who plays Princess Alice in The Crown?

Princess Alice is played by Jane Lapotaire.

She first appears in season 3 episode 4 - titled 'Bubbikins' - and, quite frankly, she's absolutely superb in it.

As highlighted by Metro, Princess Alice of Battenberg was born in 1885 at Windsor Castle as a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. The same source notes that this is how Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are related.

Although she married Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark in 1903, they were exiled in 1917 and went to Paris. Far into the future in 1930, she was actually sent to a sanatorium and was a patient of Sigmund Freud. Her life story is a fascinating one, and The Crown does well to touch on this, but let's spotlight the actress behind this remarkable new performance...

28th June 1965: Princess Alice of Greece (1885 - 1969), the mother of the Duke of Edinburgh, at London Airport.

Jane Lapotaire: Movies & TV

The 74-year-old English actress boasts a range of roles.

According to her IMDb, she first appeared on screens back in 1968 playing Annie Harrison in an episode of the TV series Sherlock Holmes.

Since then, audiences have seen her in such TV titles as Marie Curie (she played the titular role), The Devil's Crown (Eleanor of Aquitaine), Casualty (Maureen), Downton Abbey (Princess Irina) and more.

On the other hand, she's appeared in a number of films too, such as The Young Messiah (Old Sarah), There's Only One Jimmy Grimble (Alice Brewer), Shooting Fish (Dylan's Headmistress), Surviving Picasso (Olga Picasso), Lady Jane (Princess Mary) and Eureka (Helen McCann).

English actress Jane Lapotaire, pictured at the Edinburgh International Book Festival where she talked about her long career in acting . The Book Festival was the World's largest literary...

Fans praise Jane Lapotaire's The Crown performance

Audiences have taken to Twitter to discuss her latest work, with one writing: "My favourite episode so far in The Crown Season 3 is episode 4 highlighting Princess Alice. Her life story is very interesting. Loved Jane Lapotaire's performance."

Similarly, another added: "Four episodes in and I demand that Jane Lapotaire win every prize possible for her portrayal of Princess Alice. It’s like she’s stepped out of the pages of that fabulous Vickers biography. Truly sensational but then, isn’t Jane Lapotaire always sensational?"

Amongst those spotlighting Jane's performance, this admirer said: "Jane Lapotaire made me tear up. Her acting was astonishing!" while another expressed: "Jane Lapotaire is stunning as Princess Alice in episode 4 of #TheCrown. So moving, what a presence, what acting."

We'd have to wholeheartedly agree.

