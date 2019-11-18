Who plays Harold Wilson in The Crown? Fans praise season 3 sensation!

This season 3 standout is one many will find familiar.

TV rarely gets better than this...

Honesty, just looking at the cast would be enough to lure anyone in. Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown stands mighty proud as one of the great historical TV dramas. Arriving in 2016, it began with chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with the first season centring upon Queen Elizabeth's 1947 marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the failings of Princess Margaret's engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend.

The second season picked things up in 1956 and took us into 1963, and finally, season 3 landed on Sunday, November 17th 2019 to continue the narrative from 1964 to 1977.

Once again, we have an excellent ensemble of performers, featuring as Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Helena Bonham Carter (A Room With a View) and more.

(L-R) Erin Doherty, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman attend the Peter Morgan Tribute during "The Crown" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November...

Who plays Harold Wilson in The Crown?

The character of Harold Wilson is played by Jason Watkins.

Already, his performance has earned considerable praise across social media. Fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts, with this one expressing: "@Jason__Watkins is an actor that always elevates anything he's in... I always feel like I'm in for a treat when he is on, but his #TheCrown performance is on another level!"

Similarly, another weighed in: "As usual, @Jason__Watkins is utterly, utterly superb as Harold Wilson in The Crown. He’s one of the finest actors ever."

Reflecting on the range of new talent aboard, this fan added: "Just started season 3 of #TheCrown - in all of the (justified) Olivia/Helena excitement I almost forgot about the excellent male cast: Jason Watkins and Tobias Menzies already shining... looking forward to seeing Josh O’ Connor as Charles. Perfect November telly."

Jason Watkins: Movies & TV

He's been in a lot!

According to IMDb, the 53-year-old English actor first appeared on screens in popular soap Eastenders way back in 1987 (he played Gerry for 11 episodes).

Nex up, he landed the role of Wayne in Mike Leigh's excellent 1988 film High Hopes; the director has helmed the likes of Mr. Turner and Peterloo. There's plenty more where that came from though, as he also starred in such films as Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (Charlie Parker-Knowles), Sixty Six (Mr. Spender), The Golden Compass (Bolvangar Official), Nativity! (Gordon Shakespeare) The Children Act (Nigel Pauling) and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Rupert).

However, he's far better known as a TV actor, boasting roles across the likes of Trollied (Gavin), Line of Duty (Tim Ifield), A Very English Scandal (Emlyn Hooson), W1A (Simon Harwood), Taboo (Solomon Coop), Being Human (Herrick) and more.

Jason Watkins, actor in W1A, during the Cheltenham Literature Festival on October 15, 2017 in Cheltenham, England.

Follow Jason Watkins on Instagram!

You can find the actor over on Instagram at @jason_watkins; he has 722 followers.

It may not seem like a great deal, but there's a reason for that...

Unfortunately, Jason hasn't posted since 2015, and the account only features six posts in total. We guess he just wasn't that into the whole Insta thing!

Nevertheless, if you're a fan it's definitely worth taking a look. We hope you enjoy The Crown season 3!

