What song is in the Tesco Christmas advert? Supermarket giants keep it classic!

Tesco has joined the competition with a reference-laden crowdpleaser.

It's not getting any easier.

The annual battle for best Christmas advert begins with a particularly strong slate for 2019. As of yet, there are still no signs of a clear winner and it's getting more and more difficult to put forth a shortlist.

However, so far you could argue there are a handful of clear favourites which could still be beaten. Sainsbury's delivered a charming tale of charity whisking us back into the past and offering audiences traditional values. On the complete other end, IKEA decided to defy expectations and throw in a grime track to make an impression - it worked wonders, of course.

Then there is the John Lewis advert featuring the adorable dragon Excitable Edgar and, more recently, McDonald's imaginative tale of a girl and her reindeer friend.

Next to make waves is Tesco's addition...

Tesco Christmas advert 2019

Yeah, this is up there with the best!

Tesco's 2019 Christmas advert sees a delivery driver feature in an adventure inspired by the eighties classic Back to the Future.

While making his last delivery, he unexpectedly plummets into the past with his van full of goodies, and he embarks on a journey delivering Christmas cheer to a range of characters, from guards to ravers.

It's a great ad, topped off by a touching ending as he arrives home to spend Christmas with the family. It's also worth mentioning that it's topped off with pitch-perfect use of music, so what's the song?

What song is in the Tesco Christmas advert?

The song is called 'Sleigh Ride' and is performed by The Ronettes.

It's a bonafide Christmas classic, but it's certainly not the only iconic track from the American girl group...

You'll likely know such singles as 'Be My Baby', 'Baby, I Love You', '(The Best Part of) Breakin' Up' and 'Walking in the Rain'. The New York trio was one of the most popular of the sixties and even toured with The Beatles; it's highlighted that they were the only girl group to do so.

We're sure you'll be hearing 'Sleigh Ride' extensively throughout the festive period!

What do audiences think of Tesco's Christmas ad?

Let's just say that it already boasts legions of fans.

One recently tweeted: "Tesco’s Christmas ad is a belter. Bullseye and Back to the Future are some pretty strong cultural references."

Weighing in on the best of the best debate, one fan argued: "#Tesco has won the Christmas ad war for me," while another agreed: "It's fair to say @Tesco have just won Christmas with that ad!"

Similarly, this admirer contributed: "Fair play @Tesco you've outdone yourself this year, by far your best Christmas ad to date in my opinion, well done. P.s, love the Bullseye addition."

The competition continues...

