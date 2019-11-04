November 2019: What has happened to Showbox? Will the app ever return?

If you're experiencing issues with Showbox, you're not the only one.

Despite the likes of Netflix and Now TV providing audiences with the chance to stream their favourite shows and movies cheaply and legally, apps like Showbox continue to blight the entertainment industry with their wide public use.

Viewers can't exactly download the app like they would a normal one. Why? Because it offers users pirated content, which also means that it doesn't have an official website.

Issues with the app in November 2019 have hinted that Showbox could be under threat from the industry although research shows that it looks more like a brief repetition of history.

DARK TOURIST: McKamey Manor has audiences terrified

What happened to Showbox? November 2019

Well, nobody knows exactly what has happened to Showbox recently, but many have reported that they've been unable to access the app since November 1st.

As there is no official website, Showbox haven't issued a statement regarding how to fix the issue although they have posted a response to the confusion on Twitter.

In a post, they wrote: "Sorry we do see comments saying the app is not working. We think this is dependant on location, but we should have our servers up everywhere soon! Within the next days!! We apologise our stability is low recently we hope you stay with us."

Additionally, in a tweet posted on Saturday, November 9th 2019, they wrote: "Our servers are still down, this set back hit harder than the dev team expected and we just want to let you know they are still working hard to get it fixed for you! Also thanks for the support recently we have been getting thousands of new supporters from our of nowhere."

The latest news came on Sunday, November 17th, in the following tweet:

HECTIC HALLOWEEN! Who plays Eddie in Riverdale?

30k Followers!!! Thank you people for the support recently we are unfortunately working on the fix as of now :( We hope to come back as strong as ever. Thanks again loyal #ShowBox fans!! — Show Box App (@RealShowBox) November 17, 2019

Will Showbox return?

It sure looks like it!

The previous tweets suggest that they are currently working to get it back and running.

It's worth noting that they have had issues before.

In 2018 - similarly, it was November - there were many reports of the app not working, and it was widely noted that the app had been shut down. Nevertheless, it returned.

Is Showbox safe to use?

Many have addressed the issue on Twitter, with one saying: "Hi @RealShowBox. Some news about your app still not working in the UK? #Showbox"

Another added: "My Showbox is not working. It keeps telling me to check my internet but my internet is working fine...I have deleted and reinstalled the app and nothing works," while another stressed: "Can't wait for Showbox to be working again it's doing my head in."

The app can be unsafe to use, as it's unable to access in the app store as we know it. Essentially, if you're downloading the app from an unfamiliar source, it may be unsafe to use.

As noted by the Daily Dot, there have been many occasions of people's phones and tech being overwhelmed by a virus after downloading the app. Due to them having no official website, there is no way to confirm where to safely source the app.

HITC’s advice is to use this timely issue with the app to stop using Showbox and to source your movies and shows where copyright infringement isn’t a contentious issue.

In other news, who is American Son star Steven Pasquale?