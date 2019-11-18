Quick links

West Ham United's Declan Rice shares what he told Tottenham's Harry Winks

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks helped England to a 4-0 win over Kosovo yesterday.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has told the London Evening Standard that he really enjoyed playing with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks last night.

Rice and Winks started together in England’s midfield, as the Three Lions picked up a 4-0 win over Kosovo.

The Spurs midfielder actually set England on their way to victory, as he finished well in the first half to score his first international goal.

And Rice claims that he really enjoyed his experience of featuring with Winks, which has been a rarity on England duty so far.

 

"A lot of people of the outside see it competition but I'm really good friends with Harry Winks and when he plays I'm happy for him," said Rice.

"I played with him for the first time last night and we were speaking afterwards saying how much we enjoyed it. We were both want to keep the ball, keep it simple. To play with him last night and form that connection was good. It's healthy.”

Winks and Rice usually compete for the same spot in front of England’s defence, but the Tottenham midfielder proved he could play a slightly more advanced position last night.

Winks was deployed in a more box to box role, and he seemed to thrive with more attacking licence.

Whether Winks will now compete for that spot in England’s midfield or go back to battling with Rice for the more defensive role remains to be seen.

Rice and Winks could come up against each other this weekend, as West Ham take on Spurs.

