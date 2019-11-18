Meet Vienna Blood's Matthew Beard: A familiar face if you've seen these five films and TV shows

Vienna Blood gets underway on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday, November 18th and features a few familiar faces.

The BBC is always a reliable source of gripping mid-week drama.

The latest addition to BBC Two's Monday night schedule is crime drama Vienna Blood, which is based on the novel series by acclaimed author Frank Tallis.

Just like Dublin Murders, which has recently filled the BBC's Monday and Tuesday night slots, Vienna Blood features a crime-fighting double act whose contrasting styles could prove the key to solving a spate of grim Austrian murders.

Taking on one of the starring roles is Matthew Beard, not the most recognisable names in the acting industry but an actor you're bound to have seen before.

What is Vienna Blood about?

The series follows two individuals, Max Liebermann - a junior doctor and scholar eager to prove himself - and Oskar Reinhardt - a hardened, world-weary detective - as they work together to solve a spate of gruesome murders in and around Vienna's upmarket cafes and opera houses.

Who is Matthew Beard and who does he play?

Matthew Beard takes on the starring role of Max Liebermann in the three-episode series.

His character is very eager to learn and aims to get inside the criminal mind in order to help solve the spate of murders plaguing the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Matthew Beard himself, who disappointingly does not sport any facial hair in Vienna Blood, is a 30-year-old actor who has had a rather busy acting career to date but remains a fairly unknown name in the industry.

What else has Matthew Beard been in?

Despite not being the most recognisable of actors, Matthew Beard has over 30 acting credits to his name and has been in and around the industry since the age of two.

His first ever role came in 1991 when he appeared as a young child, Mattew Wilton, in the TV series Soldier Soldier.

Since then, however, Beard has gone onto appear in some big-name films and TV shows.

CBBC viewers of the mid-2000s will no doubt remember the three-episode miniseries Johnny and the Bomb, based on the story by Terry Pratchett. A young Matthew Beard appeared as the younger version of Tom Maxwell, Johnny's grandad.

Matthew Beard's biggest film role to date came in 2014's The Imitation Game where he appeared as Peter Hilton alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the brilliant Alan Turing.

One of Matthew Beard's more recognisable TV roles came in 2018's Kiss Me First where he appeared as Adrian in all six episodes of the Netflix miniseries.

2018 also saw Matthew Beard appear in the comedy spy sequel, Johnny English Strikes Again and worked alongside Rowan Atkinson as the character P, the film's gadget guru.

Beard will no doubt be hoping that a major role in a BBC drama will be another big boost to his already impressive acting career.

