Van Dijk says he wants to get better despite outstanding year

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he knows he can still make improvements despite a fantastic 2018/19.

The centre-back enjoyed the best spell of his career to date last season and has continued to play at a high level this campaign.

He is part of a Liverpool side which have dropped just two points in the Premier League and are currently eight clear at the top of the table.

Van Dijk is inspired to maintain his form and is also excited to feature in his first ever international tournament for Holland next summer after they clinched qualification to Euro 2020.

Van Dijk told The Telegraph: "I feel like I can always improve. The 18-19 season was outstanding personally but also on the team level.

"We set the bar pretty high but you’re always hungry for more."

Van Dijk won the Champions League with Liverpool and is on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

One way to make a further statement is to lead Holland to international success at Euro 2020.

He has plenty to aim for, along with maintaining the Reds' league form, and his comments suggest he has no intention of letting his high standards dropping anytime soon.