Tottenham star Harry Winks wearing England's number 10 shirt causes a stir

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks scored his first international goal.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks scored his first international goal in the win over Kosovo.

Winks netted England's opener in the 4-0 away victory, with the goal also his first strike of the season.

This was a big breakthrough for Winks, who impressed in the 7-0 win over Montenegro.

His performance against Montenegro was excellent, but he didn't contribute much from an attacking perspective, with no shots at goal and no chances created.

Against Kosovo he showed he is capable of making an attacking impact, opening the scoring.

He had 96 touches and completed 96 per cent of his passes, impressive numbers.

But there was one other number which caught the eye, on the front and back of his shirt.

Winks was wearing the number 10 shirt, one which is usually reserved for creative players or forwards.

Winks had worn the number four shirt days earlier against Montenegro.

While Winks got his goal, once again he didn't create any chances, and the choice of shirt for the Spurs star puzzled England supporters.

