Tottenham Hotspur need Andre Onana more than Real Madrid

Tottenham may need to sign a new goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris' injury has shone a light on Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeping options.

Paulo Gazzaniga has staked a claim for the number one spot, but links with Andre Onana have recently re-emerged.

The Sun reported Onana is a £35 million target for the North London side.

 

A report from TMW over the weekend suggested Real Madrid are also keeping a very close eye on the Ajax stopper.

The inclination would be to suggest that Tottenham should immediate worry about competitive interest in such a potentially important transfer target.

But really Spurs should not be so worried, due to Real's current goalkeeping options.

Thibaut Courtois is Real's number one and the Belgian international is not going anywhere.

Onana would cost a big fee, and Real would not pay up for an expensive back-up. Nor would The Ajax stopper want to go to Spain and play second fiddle to 27-year-old Courtois.

Tottenham have a much better scenario for Onana to drop into, with Lloris turning 33 in December and coming off a serious injury.

The time could be right for the North London club to move Lloris on.

Real's alleged interest in Onana does highlight that Tottenham may not have it their own way, and they need to be decisive if they want the Cameroon international.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

