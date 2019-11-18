Tottenham form shows Liverpool are the exception

Tottenham seem to be experiencing a Champions League final hangover.

Tottenham Hotspur entered the season with hopes of challenging for the Premier League title.

This dream is already over, and has been for a couple of months already. Tottenham's team are well off the pace, sitting in 14th place.

There has been a lot of disappointment amid the high expectations, but the team's struggles should have been expected.

It happens so often in sport, that one team gets close to the holy grail of the pinnacle of achievement, and then struggles after narrowly missing out.

Tottenham defied expectations to reach the Champions League final last season, producing heroic performances against Manchester City and Ajax.

Just reaching the final felt like a big achievement, and a 2-0 loss to Liverpool followed.

The drop off since should have been expected. The run to the final took a lot out of Spurs, and the pain of defeat hurt.

The players knew that was their moment, and having to start it all again was never going to be easy and so it has proved.

This only serves to highlight what a terrific achievement Liverpool made last season.

They themselves were looking to bounce back from a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

The Reds rallied to win the competition and almost won the Premier League.

Their Premier League near miss has not resulted in a hangover either. They are eight points clear and have bounced back more resilient than ever.

Tottenham wanted to replicate this strength of character and achievement, but it has not proved so easy.

And that's because Liverpool are the exception.