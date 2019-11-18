Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham form shows Liverpool are the exception

Dan Coombs
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with Joe Gomez of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield on December 30, 2017 in Liverpool,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham seem to be experiencing a Champions League final hangover.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November...

Tottenham Hotspur entered the season with hopes of challenging for the Premier League title.

This dream is already over, and has been for a couple of months already. Tottenham's team are well off the pace, sitting in 14th place.

There has been a lot of disappointment amid the high expectations, but the team's struggles should have been expected.

 

It happens so often in sport, that one team gets close to the holy grail of the pinnacle of achievement, and then struggles after narrowly missing out.

Tottenham defied expectations to reach the Champions League final last season, producing heroic performances against Manchester City and Ajax.

Just reaching the final felt like a big achievement, and a 2-0 loss to Liverpool followed.

2nd June 2019, Liverpool, Merseyside; Liverpool FC celebration parade after their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on 1st June; Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp...

The drop off since should have been expected. The run to the final took a lot out of Spurs, and the pain of defeat hurt.

The players knew that was their moment, and having to start it all again was never going to be easy and so it has proved.

This only serves to highlight what a terrific achievement Liverpool made last season.

They themselves were looking to bounce back from a Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

The Reds rallied to win the competition and almost won the Premier League.

Their Premier League near miss has not resulted in a hangover either. They are eight points clear and have bounced back more resilient than ever.

Tottenham wanted to replicate this strength of character and achievement, but it has not proved so easy.

And that's because Liverpool are the exception.

Jurgen Klopp on the Liverpool parade bus after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 2, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch