Tottenham fans demand £27.5m Giovani Lo Celso deal

Tottenham Hotspur can reportedly sign Giovani Lo Celso for much cheaper in January.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't seen much of Giovani Lo Celso just yet, but Mauricio Pochettino and co may soon face a decision about his future.

After a summer-long chase, Tottenham finally signed Lo Celso on deadline day in August, securing a loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

Pochettino made his fellow Argentinian a prime target over the summer after racking up 16 goals and six assists for Real Betis last season, where he was on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Betis turned his move permanent and moved Lo Celso on to Spurs, where he has started just one Premier League game, missing a chunk of the campaign with injury, but he has shown real flashes of his quality.

It's now claimed by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo that whilst the initial deal was a €16million (£13.7million) loan fee with a €40million (£34.2millIon) purchase clause if Spurs qualified for the Champions League, Tottenham could actually secure a cheaper deal.

The report states that Spurs can actually sign Lo Celso for €32million (£27.5million) in January as per the terms of the deal, and Betis expect them to pay that, taking the deal to just over £40million in total.

That may be seen as a gamble given how little Spurs have seen of the 23-year-old so far this season, but fans are absolutely convinced that this is a great move.

Some supporters took to Twitter to urge Spurs to do the deal as soon as possible, believing Lo Celso can save Tottenham's season whilst feeling that £40million in total would be an absolute bargain for the playmaker.

