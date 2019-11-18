The War of the Worlds: Who is Woody Norman? Actor is already a familiar face at age ten!

The BBC miniseries boasts an impressive child performance.

Some stories will simply never cease to be told...

This is undoubtedly one of them. Prestigious author H.G. Wells unleashed one of the most noteworthy and essential works of literary science fiction back in 1897 with The War of the Worlds. Although first serialised, it was unveiled in hardcover form a year later and has since gone on to become truly iconic.

It was quite the gamechanger, standing mighty proud as one of the first stories to tackle a clash between humanity and an enemy of extraterrestrial origin. Arguably, fewer tales have ever been so ripe for adaptation, and subsequently, we've experienced Wells' work interpreted on radio, the small screen, and the big screen.

Many will remember that Steven Spielberg reimagined it with Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) in the lead in 2005. The blockbuster remains rather divisive, but now, the BBC has offered audiences a miniseries to dive into - how does it compare?

OH DEAR... Woman Yelling at Cat meme has a dark history!

The War of the Worlds: Woody Norman

Choosing to treat the material in palatable chunks, this small-screen epic is actually the first British TV adaptation of Wells' novel.

It first arrived on Sunday, November 17th 2019 and is set in Edwardian England. We centre upon our protagonist - George (played by Rafe Spall) - and his partner Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson); they embark on a life resistant of convention together. However, when alien visitors arrive and threaten the safety of all things, their life, and all life, is thrown into question.

Told in three parts, it's clear that writer Peter Harness' miniseries is an ambitious work, and the cast certainly reflects the grand nature of the project, even if there is no Tom Cruise in sight.

Viewers have already begun to highlight certain performances, and that of Woody Norman's as George Junior springs to mind.

SHARED WEALTH: How much is Ant and Dec worth?

Woody Norman: Movies & TV

According to his IMDb page, the 10-year-old actor's first time on screens came in the TV series Silent Witness, in which he played the character of Laurie in one episode.

His second role came that very same year in the TV movie Peter and Wendy (he played Curly/Rory). However, his next film role wouldn't come until 2017 but was far more significant; he was Dash Edison in 2017's The Current War: Director's Cut, which starred the likes of Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Nicholas Hoult (The Favourite) and more. His other film role is that of Izzy in 2019's Bruno.

As for TV, he already has more experience. He has starred in Him (Young Him), The White Princess (Prince Harry), Troy: Fall of a City (Evander), Les Miserables (Young Marius) and Catastrophe (Sam).

THAT'S THE SPIRIT! Where was the Sainsbury’s Christmas advert filmed?

Woody Norman: He was in Poldark!

That's right...

The child actor has reprised the role of Valentine Warleggan for an impressive eight episodes now. He's attracted acclaim for his performance, and it's no surprise that we're seeing him continue to land roles in more substantial projects as of late.

He's actually set to appear in The Small Hand, a TV movie adaptation of the Susan Hill novel (he'll play Jamie). In the meantime, on the other hand, we hope you're enjoying The War of the Worlds.

In other news, when will Kevin the Carrot be in Aldi?