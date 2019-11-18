The Man in the High Castle ending explained: Season 4 offers no closure!

If you're looking for concrete answers, you're out of luck.

It's make or break, isn't it?

When talking about films, albums and television etc. there is no denying that endings are of the utmost importance. They leave us with that final, lingering impression, encouraging us to retrace our steps and ponder what we've experienced.

Many would argue that beginnings are far more important than endings because first impressions are paramount. However, you can build upon a bad beginning, but an ending... that's what we're left with - nothing after to redeem it or sway us.

In the realm of television, we've seen some particularly divisive conclusions to a number of acclaimed gems. Two glaring examples are Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, with both of their final sequences still sustaining debate even today. It's fair to say that Game of Thrones continues to split opinion too, but has The Man in the High Castle encountered a similar fate?

OH DEAR... Woman Yelling at Cat meme has a dark history!

Rufus Sewell, Joel de la Fuente, Catherine Adair, Drew Boughton and Daniel Percival attend the Amazon Prime Experience Hosts "The Man In The High Castle" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club on...

The Man in the High Castle season 4

Frank Spotnitz's incredible drama series arrived on screens back in 2015 and immediately generated discussion amongst TV enthusiasts.

Tackling an alternate history, the series - based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel - presents a world in which Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan have divided America. However, footage of Germany and Japan losing the war surfaces, proposing some serious questions and throwing into question their reality.

It's such an intriguing and compelling idea for a series, but now, it has come to an end. The fourth and final season was released on Amazon on Friday, November 15th 2019; it's comprised of ten episodes, concluding on 'Fire from the Gods'.

SHARED WEALTH: How much is Ant and Dec worth?

The Man in the High Castle ending explained

Reflecting on the series' ending, there are a few narrative strands to round up.

Tagomi frees Frank Frink but he then has a heart attack, leaving Frank to return to the trade. Childan sells the jewellery that Frank makes, and meanwhile, Baynes is protected by new allies in Germany.

However, we're centred upon Juliana, who after discovering her timeline isn't the true reality, vanishes into nocturnal darkness. It's pretty frustrating, as the fates of these characters are essentially left ambiguous; it cannot even be sure if they survive.

Juliana declares that she may make attempts to seek out Frank, but when we leave on her walking into the unknown, it really is the unknown. Who knows what she'll do...

The ending suggests that there could be another season, offering no closure for characters we've been positioned with for ages, and such a bold creative decision must mean something. A quote from Baynes goes something like this: "We go on as we always have. From day to day... We can only control the end by making a choice at each step"

Such statements suggest that nothing is ever really over; things continue to progress and change. The audience is left to fill in the next chapter with their own imaginations, and in this sense, the story which we've begun to follow will never end, because we'll continue to speculate on these characters' next steps.

Taking such an idea into account makes the ending feel far more satisfying, but those searching for concrete answers and resolution will be in for a shock.

THAT'S THE SPIRIT! Where was the Sainsbury’s Christmas advert filmed?

Finished The Man in the High Castle. Oof what a final episode and ending. That was exhausting...#themaninthehighcastle pic.twitter.com/Aeq7r8T4Dr — Jake Loynd (@LoyndJake) November 17, 2019

Fans talk The Man in the High Castle ending on Twitter

So far, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to critique the ending.

One wrote: "Can anyone in the multiverse explain the ending of Man In The High Castle? Season 4 was amazing, right until the last three minutes."

Similarly, one added: "Just finished The Man in the High Castle. It had a CRAPPY ENDING! It was horrible," while another tweeted: "I finished watching The Man in the High Castle today. I was disappointed in the ending."

Reflecting on the series, this fan argued: "Really enjoyed the final season of The Man in the High Castle, but the ending has left me more confused than ever before. So many new questions just tossed into the mix to never be answered."

SEE ALSO: Tesco keep it classic with 2019 Christmas advert track

It seems many will be in the same boat.

In other news, who plays Harold Wilson in The Crown?