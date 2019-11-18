How to change the field-of-view in Terminator Resistance on PC

A simple guide for how change the field-of-view in Terminator Resistance on PC so you can actually enjoy the war with machines.

Terminator Resistance is out and the game has received mostly negative reviews from critics with outlets such as Eurogamer calling it a first-person shooter out of time. Despite the bashing it has received, mega diehard fans may still get a kick out of its dystopian depiction, but only after changing its field-of-view settings on PC.

Published by Reef Entertainment, Terminator Resistance has scored much better with gamers than the infamous Rambo. Gamers seem to be enjoying Reef's contribution to the Terminator saga, but there have been complaints about its field-of-view on PC which is said to be better suited for consoles.

Below you'll discover how to apply your desired settings so you can experience the intense war between man and machine as comfortable as possible.

Terminator Resistance: How to change the field-of-view

To change the field-of-view in Terminator Resistance, you must first use WIN+R and enter %localappdata%.

Once you've done that, proceed to the Terminator folder and open the following: Saved and then Config.

Select the WindowsNoEditor folder and then open GameUserSettings with a text editor.

Lastly, locate the FieldOfView string and simply change the number to your desired setting.

Before launching the game again, you'll of course want to save the file so the changes you made are permanent unless you wish to further alter them.

The above method comes courtesy of a post on Steam by Reef Entertainment.

Terminator Resistance is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.