Everything you must know for how to complete the tomb puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order that asks you to raise the Spire of Miktrull.

The storytelling of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been divisive as some have seen it as a strong representation of the force whereas others have argued that it's shallow and marred by technical issues. However, while that's been regarded as either you love it or hate it, mostly everyone seems to enjoy the combat and the game's Tomb Raider-esque puzzles. But, for those who need a helping hand, this guide will walk you through completing the headache that is raising the Spire of Miktrull.

There are six explorable planets in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order such as Dathomir, Kashyyk and Zeffo, and it's the latter which houses the 'Raise the Spire of Miktrull' tomb puzzle. You will come across this puzzle on your second venture to Zeffo, and it's an admittedly difficult brain-teaser that is only easy in hindsight.

Below you'll find the solution to the Miktrull conundrum.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Tomb Of Miktrull

The Tomb of Miktrull is housed on Zeffo and you will explore it during your second outing on the planet.

It's where the game's story really begins to pick up thanks to a revealing confrontation with the game's big baddie, the Second Sister.

We won't detail that encounter in order to avoid spoilers, but we will repeat that Zeffo is one of the more important locales in the game as it's where you learn the Force Pull ability to coincide with your Force Push.

The entire tomb is full of puzzles for you to complete, but there's one in particular that is causing people headaches: Raise the Spire of Miktrull.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order tomb puzzle: How to raise the Spire of Miktrull

To raise the Spire of Miktrull, you must first use the Force Pull ability on the spindle to grab its plug and attach it to the nearby socket you can interact with. This will raise the bulb with the trapped sphere, and you will find a chain that is stitched together by vines that need to be burned.

If you jump across and climb up to the above platform with all the candles, you will quickly find that the leaking roof will thwart any and all of your efforts to burn the vines. However, the good news is that there's an easy way around this.

Hop back down to the lower platform and activate the magnet that you used earlier in the game to pull out a block. Now head back to where the candles are and use Force Pull and Push to throw one towards the magnet.

This will result in your thrown candle sticking to the wall thanks to being encased in a metal casting. Jump back down to where you were before, Force Pull the candle and now throw it at the vines to burn them down.

You will trigger a scene in which the chain breaks and the sphere plummets to the ground. Leap to where the destruction lies and simply push the sphere in the only hole that exists.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.