A simple guide for how to possibly fix the issue with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order stuttering on PS4.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order may be the best single-player adventure in its far away galaxy for a very long time, but there's no denying there's been issues with its performance on PC as well as PlayStation 4. While a concrete fix for the dilemma of it stuttering on computers has yet to be found, there is a solution for Sony's console that is said to have worked wonders for many.

Respawn's contribution to the Star Wars saga has been praised for its Dark Souls-inspired combat and Metroidvania level design, but numerous Jedis have had their experience jeopardised by its frames repeatedly dropping. This is said to be an annoyance on PS4 and PC, but it's the former you'll find a resolution for below.

How to fix Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order stuttering on PS4

You must turn off Share User Data in order to fix the issue with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order stuttering on PS4.

To do this, all you need to do is open the in-game menu and proceed past the customisation options to Settings.

After you've done that, simply venture to Extras and then click Share User Data to turn the option grey and disabled.

This solution comes via Reddit user fs2d. The Reddit poster claims to have played Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for five hours on a base PS4 without an issue until turning Share User Data on.

How to fix Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order stuttering on PC

Unfortunately, there isn't a greatly approved fix for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order stuttering on PC.

One Reddit post claims to have fixed the issue by disabling VSync and G-sync while capping the in-game frame rate at 60.

Another user claims to have resolved the dilemma through the below method:

Shut down Steam

Launch Origin - X:\Program Files (x86)\Origin\Origin.exe

Go to - My Game Library > Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order > Settings (Gear Icon) > Game Properties

Uncheck Enable Origin In Game...

Click on Cloud Saves tab and uncheck Enable cloud saves...

Click Save

Play the game!

Hopefully either of the above suggestions resolve some of the issues PC players have been experiencing with the game stuttering.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.