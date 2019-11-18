Kashyyyk: How to defeat the Albino Wyyyschokk spider boss in Jedi Fallen Order

A guide for how to defeat the Albino Wyyyschokk spider boss on Kashyyyk in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is nowhere near as difficult as Dark Souls, and this is a huge relief for everyone who complained about Sekiro not catering to the masses. However, while it's true that Respawn have found a middle ground for a property that needs to appeal to everyone, it's also true that some of the boss fights can come across as impossible on Jedi Master and above. This article will help you defeat the Albino Wyyyschokk spider boss located on Kashyyyk.

There are six planets to explore in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the very first houses a disgusting frog that can pull you into its mouth with its tongue. As if that wasn't bad enough, the planet Kashyyyk is home to a far more intimidating creepy crawly known as the Albino Wyyyschokk.

For those who absolutely hate spiders and get their significant others to trap them in a cup, this article will help you master the courage and defeat the eight-legged beasty so you can dance on its corpse to the terrible music from Star Wars Kinect.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a game you should play on Jedi Master or above to have a significantly better experience, but one of the cons that could rise from this daredevil attitude to gaming is becoming stuck on one of the many mini-bosses in the far away galaxy.

You could be a coward who simply ducks and runs away from the white Albino Wyyyschokk spider, but that would result in you not being able to attain the upgrade it is defending. This means you really have no other choice but to stick your chest out and get ready for a fight.

The first thing you don't want to do for this fight is simply walk in through the main entrance. This is because the spider will drop on top of everyone's favourite ginger and cause some damage to him while you mercilessly hammer the square (or B) button to break free.

What you want to do instead is sprint through the entrance to the other side of the room and then turn around and immediately get ready to block. You've fought a bunch of spiders before this boss battle so you will be familiar with its move-set and tricks. The only difference is that the white mama has more health and deals far greater damage.

As you'd expect, this means you need to be more patient and focused. Not only that, but you will also need to be wiser and not just hammer attack.

Rather than trying to attack the spider's multiple eyes and quickly rolling away as it gets ready to bite you, a greater alternative is slowing the beast down with the force and running behind it to land blows on its backside.

Strike it three times and then rush away by rolling backwards. Get ready to deflect its attacks once more and wait for the ample time to slow it down so you can repeat the above process. Of course, remember that you can't block its attacks when it turns red, so make sure to roll out of the way of these assaults at all times.

In addition to killing it via stabs to the butt, you should also be able to smack it in the face a couple of times after it has finished firing three balls of web at you. However, you can only whack its face if you managed to avoid the web. If not, your movement will be slowed and the spider will immediately approach to eat you.

Truth be told, the boss isn't all that difficult so you should be able to defeat it after a few attempts. Just be patient, don't get greedy with your attacks and - as the boy scouts always say - remember to use the force.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.