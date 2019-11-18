Quick links

Some Leeds fans impressed by Liam McCarron and Jordan Stevens

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
The pair helped Leeds United's Under-23s to victory earlier.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United's Under-23s bounced back from their 7-1 defeat against Derby County last week to beat Barnsley 2-0 on Monday.

Goals from Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens sealed the win for Carlos Corberan's side, who have found life tougher this season after being crowned national champions of the Professional Development League last time out.

 

Edmondson's strike arrived less than four minutes into the Thorp Arch encounter, and followed an inviting cut-back from Liam McCarron.

And, shortly after half-time, Stevens took advantage of a Barnsley back-line confused by the offside Edmondson, to double Leeds' advantage.

Stevens has already played once for Leeds' senior side, but McCarron, who arrived at Elland Road from Carlisle United in the summer transfer window is still awaiting his debut under Marcelo Bielsa.

Some Leeds fans have long been calling for the latter player's inclusion at first-team level, but it was the turn of McCarron and Stevens to impress this time.

This is what is being said about the pair on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

