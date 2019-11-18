Some Leeds fans impressed by Liam McCarron and Jordan Stevens

The pair helped Leeds United's Under-23s to victory earlier.

Leeds United's Under-23s bounced back from their 7-1 defeat against Derby County last week to beat Barnsley 2-0 on Monday.

Goals from Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens sealed the win for Carlos Corberan's side, who have found life tougher this season after being crowned national champions of the Professional Development League last time out.

Edmondson's strike arrived less than four minutes into the Thorp Arch encounter, and followed an inviting cut-back from Liam McCarron.

And, shortly after half-time, Stevens took advantage of a Barnsley back-line confused by the offside Edmondson, to double Leeds' advantage.

Stevens has already played once for Leeds' senior side, but McCarron, who arrived at Elland Road from Carlisle United in the summer transfer window is still awaiting his debut under Marcelo Bielsa.

53' GOAL #LUFC! Edmondson is in an offside position, the Barnsley defence stops... but Jordan Stevens isn't and he's allowed to run through and slot home! 2-0 pic.twitter.com/McfOfG3deH — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 18, 2019

Some Leeds fans have long been calling for the latter player's inclusion at first-team level, but it was the turn of McCarron and Stevens to impress this time.

This is what is being said about the pair on Twitter...

Great to see Stevens back amongst the goals and playing well after being handed such a harsh punishment by the FA. Playing really well both in central and wide positions #LUFC #MOT https://t.co/ro63Sy0agD — Jack Douglas (@JDouglasSport) November 18, 2019

U23’s: refreshing to see us not concede 7...

Jordan Stevens was great in the middle today. Liam McCarron = MOTM. — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) November 18, 2019

Saw that McCarron against Stoke, looks like he's got some real promise along with Bogusz. Definitely the new Forshaw and Klich — Jack (@JackSnowey) November 18, 2019

Mccaron and Stevens — . (@Drakey21587) November 18, 2019

All played well, but special mention for Mccaron and Stevens, they stood out a mile today.



Very well played. — . (@Drakey21587) November 18, 2019

That boy deserves a chance in the first team — Phil bains (@bains1980) November 18, 2019

Some serious talent in this 23's side. Liam McCarron stood out so did Stevens and Gotts.. — Alan Thompson (@thombo1987) November 18, 2019

