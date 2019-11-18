Denis Zakaria's agent rules out January move amid Liverpool interest

Denis Zakaria has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs over the last few weeks.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria's agent Mathieu Beda spoke to Sport BILD about his client's future and ruled out a move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sky Germany reported at the end of October that Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all keeping an eye on the young midfielder but they might have to wait until the end of the season to make a move.

Zakaria's agent rubbished all the claims about a potential move in January and claimed that his client will stay at Gladbach beyond the winter transfer window.

He said: "Denis will not leave Borussia in the winter, a change is 100 percent excluded. Denis identifies fully with Borussia and feels very comfortable in Gladbach. The rumours are disrespectful to the club, the coach and his teammates."

That is a huge blow especially for Arsenal who are keen to move Granit Xhaka on in January. The Mirror reported that Unai Emery's side are hoping to land the first option on Zakaria by selling his compatriot to Monchengladbach in the next two months.

The Swiss international has played every single game in all competitions for the German side this season and has been one of their best players. Zakaria's performances have helped Gladbach move to the top of the Bundesliga table, four points ahead of title favourites and defending champions Bayern Munich.

Zakaria's price tag is sure to rise by the end of the season if he continues to perform like he has so far. January would have been the ideal window for Premier League clubs to sign him but if his agent's claims are to be believed, there is no hope for the interested clubs in the next two months.