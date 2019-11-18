'Similar to Messi': John Obi Mikel hails reported Wolves target Abdulkadir Omur

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly want to bring Turkish Messi Abdulkadir Omur to the Premier League from Trabzonspor.

Abdulkadir Omur has never been too far away from the gossip columns since exploding onto the scene at Trabzonspor. He is Turkey’s answer to Lionel Messi after all – that’s right, every country has one.

Pretty much every club in the Premier League has been linked with the left-footed schemer in the last two years or so, from Liverpool to Manchester United, Tottenham to Newcastle. Now, it’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Ajansspor, Wolves are keeping close tabs on Omur and with good reason. The Black Country giants have made a habit out of signing the potential stars-to-be from some of Europe’s lesser leagues and the 20-year-old Turk very much fits the mould.

And while comparisons with the greatest footballer of all time should be taken with a handful of salt, one of Omur’s teammates certainly sees something special in him.

Considering that John Obi Mikel has played alongside some of the world’s very best during over a decade at Chelsea, including Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, he is well placed to pass judgement.

"When I saw him in training, I said to myself, 'maybe a Messi will not come to the world, but this child is very similar to Messi,” the Nigerian legend told BeIN Sports, as translated by Goal.

“I know Messi very well because he always had the duty of defending himself in the matches we played against Barcelona and Argentine. Abdulkadir creates a piece of Messi watching with every move he makes."

Omur produced five goals and 10 assists for Trabzonspor last season, though the first few months of 2019/20 have been wrecked by a torn meniscus. The Super Lig outfit will be counting down the days until their floppy haired little wonderkid is back in action, bamboozling defenders with a trademark shimmy and swivel.