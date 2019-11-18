Sheffield United fans react to reports linking John Egan with Everton

The Sheffield United defender starred against Everton earlier in the campaign.

Sheffield United fans are reacting on Twitter to reports linking the Blades defender, John Egan, with Everton.

The Sun on Sunday claimed that Everton are interested in Egan, for whom Sheffield United would demand a significant transfer fee.

The Republic of Ireland centre-back cost the Blades around £4 million at the start of last season, but has blossomed into top-end Premier League performer at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United's promising start - which contrasts Everton's - should give plenty of confidence to those of a red-and-white persuasion that they can hold on to Egan past the January transfer window.

45 - 65 million going rate — Dirk Digby (@S18_Blade) November 18, 2019

£20m+ player now so if they meet his market value, then good luck to them! — JP (@Johnstonpickle) November 18, 2019

Don't need to, we are top 5 so why would he go to Everton? Oh he's a Liverpool fan too lol — The P-Man Pro UK, Anti EU (@jpegphotograph1) November 18, 2019

I think he's pretty much the only player I wouldn't sell at all. Future captain and can carry on from Billy when it's time for him to move on, honestly think in 10 years we could class this guy as a club legend(if he isn't already). — Sean White (@SeanWhite15) November 17, 2019

I suppose its a case of is he ambitious or does he want to join Everton — no (@dubftbl) November 17, 2019

£60-70m and that isn’t even a joke. — christian colton (@evalfmoop) November 17, 2019

£50 million no less — Joe Walker (@Walker_1889) November 17, 2019

Remember folks, EVERY player has his price ⚔️ — Russell Smith (@smiffy2609) November 17, 2019

If Maguire was £80m, we'd be well within our rights to ask for £500m then :) — SUFCBlade1889 (@SufcBlade1889) November 17, 2019

why would he want to move down the league to a little club ? — david taylor (@davbladesblood) November 17, 2019

Why would he leave an exciting team on the up for a middle of the road team on the slide? — Keith Gregory #FBPE (@ZenKite) November 17, 2019

Be surprised if anyone left unless it was Liverpool or Man City coming in with an offer. — James Aldred (@jaldred1989) November 17, 2019

As if you’d leave sheff Utd for Everton .. it’s not 1998 anymore — nathan tingle (@nathanting) November 17, 2019

He's not going anywhere ..he's in love ...UTB — Neil Ketterick (@ketterick_neil) November 17, 2019

He's priceless... We can't sell any of first 11. If we are serious about the club progress,. John massive to way we play — ⚔️ Stewy Blade ⚔️ (@stewyblade) November 17, 2019

No thanks. We've left Everton in the rear view mirror. Maybe if Man City come in. — Jonathan Wilson (@Champagneblade) November 18, 2019

Him and Stevens are absolute priceless to us right now and no way Wilder sells in January. £50m - at least - in the summer and even more in January. I don’t think he’s the type to push for a move to Everton either. — Andy Morton (@andymorton81) November 18, 2019

Why would he go to Everton? This Blades team is going places let me tell you. He won’t want to leave — RyanElvin (@ryanelvin) November 17, 2019

Why would he want to leave us and go to Everton — Liam J (@liamj1889) November 18, 2019

Why would he go to a smaller club — Neil Ketterick (@ketterick_neil) November 17, 2019

Egan was born and raised in Cork but began his professional career at Sunderland.

The recently-turned 27-year-old, who starred in Sheffield United's 2-0 win against Everton earlier in the campaign, also had spells with Gillingham and Brentford before signing for the Blades.