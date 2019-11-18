Quick links

Sheffield United

Everton

Premier League

Sheffield United fans react to reports linking John Egan with Everton

Aiden Cusick
Fans of Sheffield United react during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Sheffield United defender starred against Everton earlier in the campaign.

John Egan of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Sheffield United fans are reacting on Twitter to reports linking the Blades defender, John Egan, with Everton.

The Sun on Sunday claimed that Everton are interested in Egan, for whom Sheffield United would demand a significant transfer fee.

 

The Republic of Ireland centre-back cost the Blades around £4 million at the start of last season, but has blossomed into top-end Premier League performer at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United's promising start - which contrasts Everton's - should give plenty of confidence to those of a red-and-white persuasion that they can hold on to Egan past the January transfer window.

Fans of Sheffield United react during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

And some of the following responses certainly echo that... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Egan was born and raised in Cork but began his professional career at Sunderland.

The recently-turned 27-year-old, who starred in Sheffield United's 2-0 win against Everton earlier in the campaign, also had spells with Gillingham and Brentford before signing for the Blades.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch