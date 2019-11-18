Ryan Fraser reportedly wants £100k-a-week amid Everton, Liverpool links

Liverpool continue to be linked with Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser.

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser wants a deal worth £100,000-a-week as questions linger over his future on the South Coast.

Fraser, 25, starred last season with seven goals and 14 assists for Bournemouth, emerging as one of the Premier League most creative wingers.

However, the Scot hasn't offered much this term, registering just one goal and two assists for Bournemouth, with the subject of his future potentially overshadowing his performances.

Fraser is out of contract at the end of the season, with little sign of him staying on the South Coast, but he could be tempted by around £100,000-a-week.

That's what Fraser is allegedly seeking in his next deal, which is a huge increase on the £27,000-a-week he currently earns at the Vitality Stadium according to Spotrac.

Other Premier League clubs may be keen on Fraser, with Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers keen according to The Sunday People in September, whilst talkSPORT claim Liverpool are pursuing a January deal for the winger.

With clubs of that calibre interested in Fraser, he will surely land that £100,000-a-week deal somewhere, and the next matter would be his actual playing time.

Starting regularly at Everton, Wolves and possibly even Arsenal is a realistic goal, but at Chelsea or Liverpool, he would most likely be a squad player, meaning he has plenty to think about beyond his six-figure weekly wage demands.