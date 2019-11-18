Roy Keane gives his verdict on Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi struggled to make much of an impact for England last night.

Roy Keane has told ITV Sport, during their coverage of England’s game against Kosovo, that he felt Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi really failed to take his chance last night.

Hudson-Odoi was given the nod to start for England in their final Euro 2020 qualifier yesterday, as they beat Kosovo 4-0.

However, the Chelsea youngster did not really catch the eye during his time on the pitch.

Hudson-Odoi was replaced on the hour mark by Marcus Rashford, who went on to score.

And Keane felt that the Chelsea wide-man should have done far more during his time on the pitch.

“He has done [given the ball away too much],” Keane said.

“Talk about players taking the opportunity, he’s not done it. He’s taken the easy option, he’s been sloppy in possession and he’s not stretching them. He needs to up his game.”

Hudson-Odoi is regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects but he still faces a fight to earn a place in Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.

The 18-year-old will be under pressure to make an impact at Chelsea, but his place in Frank Lampard’s starting line-up has come under threat recently.

With Christian Pulisic in such fine form, Hudson-Odoi has dropped to the bench for Chelsea.

And it seems that the teenager now faces a fight to impress at both club and international level over the coming months.