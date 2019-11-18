Robbie Keane comments about Leeds

Leeds United are in the hunt for Premier League promotion again this season.

Robbie Keane believes that Marcelo Bielsa is ushering a return of a major 'feel-good factor' at Leeds United.

Bielsa's side are hoping to right the wrongs of last season and win Premier League promotion after a 15-year absence from the top flight.

Leeds looked certain to go up automatically for much of last term, before a late-season collapse saw them settle for a playoff spot, where Derby County beat them over two legs.

This season, the Whites are third in the Championship and only two points behind top-of-the-table West Brom, whom they beat last month.

And former Leeds hitman Keane is confident that the Argentine can bring back the good times.

He told Leeds Live: "It looks like it’s coming back. He’s [Bielsa] obviously done a good job, close last year, I’m sure they’ll be hoping to go up this year. Best of luck to them.”

How Leeds fans would love a striker like Keane back at Elland Road.

The Irishman netted 126 times in the Premier League during a goal-laden career in the top flight.

Patrick Bamford isn't a bad striker by any means, but he ended a two-month goal drought from the penalty spot in Leeds' last game and a more prolific marksman might make all the difference this season.