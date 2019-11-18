Quick links

Reportedly wantaway Tottenham trio given extra incentive to seek big moves: Our view

Dan Coombs
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur (R) with Jan Vertonghen celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester...
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham trio can use Euro 2020 to their advantage.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark with a freekick during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Ireland at Ceres Park on November 19, 2018 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Tottenham Hotspur trio Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen are all letting their contracts at the club run into their final months.

It appears all three will allow their deals to run down and leave as free agents in the summer, with The Mail reporting they will all reject Tottenham's offers to extend their deals.

The trio have all been boosted by qualification with their countries to Euro 2020.

 

Eriksen's Denmark are top of their qualifying group and have already clinched a place at the finals, while Alderweireld and Vertonghen's Belgium sealed their place this past weekend.

This works in favour of all three as it allows them to put themselves in the shop window on the international stage at Euro 2020.

It is possible some of them will have deals lined up in advance of the tournament.

If not, and if say Eriksen is holding out for Real Madrid or Barcelona to show interest, he has a chance to make it happen and win them over with his international performances.

Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur warm up prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in...

This is key because as the season goes on, Tottenham have less incentive to keep playing them.

Spurs need to plan ahead and this will mean giving more and more chances to players who will be at the club next season.

Failure to make the Euros, while particularly unlikely in Belgium's case, would have been a real blow to all three players.

Now they have an extra option to take the offers they get before the tournament, or hold out and hope they can have even more sway afterwards in terms of both destination and wage demands.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22, 2019 in...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

