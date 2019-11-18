Reportedly wantaway Tottenham trio given extra incentive to seek big moves: Our view

Tottenham trio can use Euro 2020 to their advantage.

Tottenham Hotspur trio Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen are all letting their contracts at the club run into their final months.

It appears all three will allow their deals to run down and leave as free agents in the summer, with The Mail reporting they will all reject Tottenham's offers to extend their deals.

The trio have all been boosted by qualification with their countries to Euro 2020.

Eriksen's Denmark are top of their qualifying group and have already clinched a place at the finals, while Alderweireld and Vertonghen's Belgium sealed their place this past weekend.

This works in favour of all three as it allows them to put themselves in the shop window on the international stage at Euro 2020.

It is possible some of them will have deals lined up in advance of the tournament.

If not, and if say Eriksen is holding out for Real Madrid or Barcelona to show interest, he has a chance to make it happen and win them over with his international performances.

This is key because as the season goes on, Tottenham have less incentive to keep playing them.

Spurs need to plan ahead and this will mean giving more and more chances to players who will be at the club next season.

Failure to make the Euros, while particularly unlikely in Belgium's case, would have been a real blow to all three players.

Now they have an extra option to take the offers they get before the tournament, or hold out and hope they can have even more sway afterwards in terms of both destination and wage demands.