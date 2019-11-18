Report: Yago Santiago in Tottenham Hotspur senior training

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yago Santiago only joined the club in the summer transfer window.

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yago Santiago has been called up to first-team training over the past week.

Many of Tottenham’s key players are currently away representing their national sides, so Mauricio Pochettino have needed to bolster their numbers in senior training.

And Santiago is one of the Tottenham youngsters who have benefited from the absences of so many senior players.

The 16-year-old midfielder is considered one of Tottenham’s most promising prospects, and Pochettino has been keen to keep a closer eye on him this week.

The teenager will be hoping that he has done enough to show that he can play at senior level again in future, as he looks to make the grade at Spurs.

Santiago only joined Tottenham in the summer from Celta Vigo, but he has wasted no time showing his talents at under-18 level.

And it seems that his progress has now been recognised by Pochettino, with his latest call up.