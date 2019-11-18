Report: Tottenham star Juan Foyth could be dropped for Argentina

Tottenham defender made an error against Brazil.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth made an error in Argentina's friendly win over Brazil at the weekend.

Argentina won the game 1-0, thanks in part to a terrible missed penalty from Gabriel Jesus, who hit his effort wide.

Foyth had given the penalty away after fouling Jesus with a tackle some fans branded 'inexcusable'.

Argentina have another match against Uruguay on Monday and Foyth could be dropped for the fixture.

News outlet TyC Sports suggest Foyth could be left out by manager Lionel Scaloni in favour of Renzo Saravia.

The report says Porto defender Saravia has a 'great chance' to play and add to his eight international caps.

Foyth had been selected at right-back, a position he is still learning and adjusting to.

Tottenham are also trying to make him work there and these situations are gaining him valuable experience, good and bad.

If left out, Foyth may have a chance to rest up ahead of Tottenham's important Premier League game with West Ham.