Report: Tottenham star Juan Foyth could be dropped for Argentina

Juan Foyth of Argentina looks on during a press conference at Mineirao Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Tottenham defender made an error against Brazil.

Argentina's player Juan Foyth (L) vies for the ball with Colombia's player Juan Hernandez during their South American Championship U-20 football match in the Olimpico Atahualpa stadium in...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth made an error in Argentina's friendly win over Brazil at the weekend.

Argentina won the game 1-0, thanks in part to a terrible missed penalty from Gabriel Jesus, who hit his effort wide.

Foyth had given the penalty away after fouling Jesus with a tackle some fans branded 'inexcusable'.

 

Argentina have another match against Uruguay on Monday and Foyth could be dropped for the fixture.

News outlet TyC Sports suggest Foyth could be left out by manager Lionel Scaloni in favour of Renzo Saravia.

The report says Porto defender Saravia has a 'great chance' to play and add to his eight international caps.

Juan Foyth of Argentina looks on during a press conference at Mineirao Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Foyth had been selected at right-back, a position he is still learning and adjusting to.

Tottenham are also trying to make him work there and these situations are gaining him valuable experience, good and bad.

If left out, Foyth may have a chance to rest up ahead of Tottenham's important Premier League game with West Ham.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur and Marko Marin of Crvena Zvezda during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

