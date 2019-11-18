Report: Tottenham challenging Liverpool for Joe Gelhardt

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are being linked with Wigan Athletic's Joe Gelhardt.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool and a host of other clubs in the race for Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt.

Gelhardt, 17, has come up through the Wigan ranks in recent years, but is now making an impression in the first team under Paul Cook.

The teenager has already scored his first Championship goal this season, whilst his record of 19 goals in 27 games for England across various youth levels is hugely impressive.

Gelhardt is unsurprisingly attracting interest, and it's claimed that Tottenham and Liverpool are both looking to sign him, as are Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Able to play up front or out wide, Gelhardt can be a versatile attacking threat, and he looks to have a future ahead of him, most likely in the Premier League.

However, those interested clubs may already be too late to sign Gelhardt any time soon, because he signed a new deal with Wigan just days ago.

Wigan didn't announce the length of Gelhardt's new deal, but it seems that the attacker wants to stay at the DW Stadium, play regularly and develop before moving on.

That means that Spurs, Liverpool and co may have to bide their time if they want to sign Gelhardt, who is taking a sensible decision in prioritising his own progression over an early big move to the Premier League.