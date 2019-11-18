Quick links

Report: Southampton offered West Ham target Aaron Long

Southampton have been offered the chance to sign Aaron Long.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton have been offered the chance to sign New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long in the January transfer window.

The Saints have been struggling defensively of late, with the 9-0 home defeat to Leicester City still lingering in the minds of supporters.

Ralph Hasenhuttl – if he keeps his job long enough – may look for defensive help in January, and one player has allegedly been offered to the club.

 

It's believed that Long has been put to Southampton as a possible January signing, with his agents seemingly looking to land a Premier League move.

Marseille are interested in taking him to France, and Long allegedly has a $6million (£4.6million) release clause in his deal when the January transfer window opens.

The key thing here is that Long now qualifies for a work permit to play in the Premier League, which wasn't the case during the summer window.

West Ham had wanted to sign Long, but those work permit problems scuppered a deal. Now, with more United States caps under his belt, Long can finally win that Premier League move – if Southampton want him.

Long, 27, is something of a late bloomer having been with Seattle Sounders 2 and New York Red Bulls II – not even their first teams – in 2015 and 2016, but he's strong, quick and defensively sound, so he may appeal to Southampton at such a bargain price.

