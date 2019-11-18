Report: QSI close to Leeds United deal

QSI's takeover of Leeds United is reportedly close.

According to ESPN, Qatar Sports Investments are closing in on a deal to buy Leeds United – and have picked them over Queens Park Rangers.

QSI are best known as being the company that owns Paris Saint-Germain, and has overseen their rise to becoming a European powerhouse over the last 10 years.

They have been interested in expanding into the English game, and having picked a move for Leeds United over Queens Park Rangers, a deal now appears to be close.

It's claimed that QSI and PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi has a strong relationship with Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, and that is a key to the deal.

Even in the photo at the top of the page, Radrizzani was spotted sitting just behind al-Khelaifi at PSG's game against Club Brugge in the Champions League, with the pair having a long-standing friendship.

The report states that the al-Khelaifi's connection with Radrizzani is helping QSI beat two rival suitors for Leeds, with talks 'heading in the right direction'.

Leeds fans will be hoping a deal goes through soon in order to provide a cash injection for Marcelo Bielsa in the January transfer window, but there may be a wait for a deal to be completely finalised.

This move has been rumoured for some time now, but with talks going well, QSI could finally land Leeds, and possibly help finally guide them back to the Premier League.