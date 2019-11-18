Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle scouts working to find Mohamed Diame replacement

Olly Dawes
Newcastles head coach Steve Bruce arrives for the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground, London on Saturday 2nd November 2019.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are looking for a new midfielder in January.

Newcastles head coach Steve Bruce arrives for the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground, London on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce wants to replace Mohamed Diame in the January transfer window with a new signing.

The Magpies could have activated a one-year extension in Diame's contract by giving him just two more starts, but Rafael Benitez chose to let him go.

Diame ended up moving on to Qatar with Al-Ahli, signing a bumper deal as a free agent when his Newcastle contract ended – but it's a decision Steve Bruce didn't agree with.

 

Bruce allegedly would have wanted to keep Diame at St James' Park, which is no great surprise given that he worked with the Senegalese midfielder at Hull City.

With Diame gone, it's now claimed that Bruce wants Newcastle to find a similar midfielder, and scouts are working hard to get a signing lined up for January.

That would involve finding a physical, box-to-box midfielder with the ability to get forward but also get stuck in – and a couple of players are on the radar.

Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United and Newcastle United manager \ head coach Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power...

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Strasbourg ace Ibrahima Sissoko are two targets, but Bruce and co will be looking at other possible signings.

Youngster Sissoko fits the bill more for Newcastle not only as a major physical presence, but as a young player with potential to be worth even more in the future, whereas Xhaka would just be a loan deal.

Montpellier's South African forward Keagan Dolly (L) vies with Strasbourg's French midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko (C) during the French L1 football match between Strasbourg (RCSA) and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch