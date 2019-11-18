Quick links

Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Leicester join Tottenham in Riccardo Sottil race

Olly Dawes
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Tottenham Hotspur Manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City are reportedly in the race for Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil.

Riccardo Sottil of Italy U21 celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Iceland at Stadio Paolo Mazza on...

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Leicester City have joined the race to sign Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil after recent links with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes have a golden shot at Champions League qualification this season, as Brendan Rodgers' side have been outstanding so far this term, winning eight of their last 10 games.

With just two defeats so far this season, Leicester have been superb, and Rodgers may be eyeing up potential January signings to ensure the Foxes return to Europe's top competition.

 

It's now claimed in Italy that Leicester scouts watched Sottil in action for Italy Under-21's against Iceland over the weekend, ahead of potentially launching a bid.

Sottil scored the opening goal of the game, suggesting he may well have impressed those Leicester scouts, as they consider options to challenge Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Marc Albrighton and Demarai Gray.

The 20-year-old is a quick and skilful winger, and whilst he's yet to register a goal or assist for Fiorentina this season, he did impress on loan at Pescara last season.

Riccardo Sottil of Italy celebrates after scoring goal 3-0 during the match between Italy U21 and Luxemburg U21 - UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying at Stadio Teofilo Patini on...

Leicester's interest is fascinating, as only in September did The Express report that Tottenham Hotspur have been watching Sottil ahead of a possible move.

The two sides could now go head-to-head for Sottil in 2020, and if Leicester can offer Champions League football, they may just have an advantage over a Spurs side floundering of late.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Tottenham Hotspur Manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch