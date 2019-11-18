Report: Leicester join Tottenham in Riccardo Sottil race

Leicester City are reportedly in the race for Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Leicester City have joined the race to sign Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil after recent links with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes have a golden shot at Champions League qualification this season, as Brendan Rodgers' side have been outstanding so far this term, winning eight of their last 10 games.

With just two defeats so far this season, Leicester have been superb, and Rodgers may be eyeing up potential January signings to ensure the Foxes return to Europe's top competition.

It's now claimed in Italy that Leicester scouts watched Sottil in action for Italy Under-21's against Iceland over the weekend, ahead of potentially launching a bid.

Sottil scored the opening goal of the game, suggesting he may well have impressed those Leicester scouts, as they consider options to challenge Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Marc Albrighton and Demarai Gray.

The 20-year-old is a quick and skilful winger, and whilst he's yet to register a goal or assist for Fiorentina this season, he did impress on loan at Pescara last season.

Leicester's interest is fascinating, as only in September did The Express report that Tottenham Hotspur have been watching Sottil ahead of a possible move.

The two sides could now go head-to-head for Sottil in 2020, and if Leicester can offer Champions League football, they may just have an advantage over a Spurs side floundering of late.