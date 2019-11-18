Quick links

Report: Lee Charnley ready to sanction Newcastle United move for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen to bring Arsenal's Granit Xhaka to St. James' Park.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle United director Lee Charnley is prepared to sanction a move for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

Steve Bruce would reportedly like Newcastle to bring in Xhaka on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the midfielder set to depart the Emirates Stadium in the new year.

And it is claimed that Charnley is open to the possibility of bringing Xhaka to St. James’ Park on a temporary basis.

Arsenal seem keen to get Xhaka off their books, after he fell out with supporters publicly.

 

Bruce feels that the £30 million midfielder (Daily Mail) could improve Newcastle’s team if he was to join.

Newcastle have tended to move for younger players, but there is a willingness to make an exception for Xhaka.

The Arsenal midfielder is by no means old at 27, but Newcastle have tended to prefer to buy players in their early 20’s.

On a temporary basis there is a sense that Xhaka could be a really appealing addition to their squad though, and Newcastle are hoping that a deal is possible.

Arsenal are likely to prefer to shift Xhaka on permanently, but if that isn’t possible, then Newcastle could be a genuine option for the Swiss international.

Newcastle are currently on a good run of form and sit in mid-table in the Premier League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

