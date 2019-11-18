Report: Hearts interview Alan Irvine after recommendation from his one-time Everton and Norwich colleague, Steven Naismith

Irvine previously had spells on the coaching staff at Everton and Norwich City.

Hearts have interviewed Alan Irvine after a recommendation from a player he worked with at Everton and Norwich City, according to The Daily Record.

The newspaper claims that Irvine's name was volunteered by Steven Naismith, the current Hearts striker.

And he is said to be a contender for the Edinburgh side's vacant manager and sporting director jobs.

Irvine was last employed as assistant to another of his former Everton colleagues, David Moyes, at West Ham United.

But he previously the number two at Norwich, where he reunited with Naismith in July 2016 after the pair had spent season together at Everton earlier in the decade.

Irvine, who hails from Glasgow, has also managed in his own right at Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich are reported to have paid Everton around £8 million for Naismith, but released the 33-year-old at the end of his contract earlier this year.

