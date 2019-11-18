Report: Guardiola thinks Inter's Stefano Sensi is perfect for City

Manchester City are reportedly keen on Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi, with Pep Guardiola allegedly feeling he's perfect for his side.

City brought in Rodri from Atletico Madrid over the summer, with the Spaniard snapped up to replace Fernandinho given the Brazilian's advancing years.

Still, Guardiola appears to be keen on midfield reinforcements, with David Silva set to leave and question marks over Ilkay Gundogan's future.

It's claimed that Guardiola now wants Italian ace Sensi, believing he's perfect for his side, and seemingly viewing him as competition for Rodri in that holding midfield role.

Sensi, 24, is currently on loan at Inter from Sassuolo, but Antonio Conte's side can make the deal permanent next summer, when they may receive major interest.

Barcelona are thought to be interested, but with City now keen too, and Guardiola allegedly convinced by the 5ft 6in ace, Sensi is set to be a man in demand.

Now a regular with Italy, Sensi has enjoyed a rapid rise of late, and his tenacity coupled with his technical ability may make him perfect for Guardiola.

Inter may not want to sell such an important player, but the lure of City could be strong, and Guardiola will hope to tempt Inter into parting ways with Sensi immediately after making his move permanent.