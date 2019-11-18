Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Father of £60m-rated Reinier Jesus takes Arsenal tour

Shane Callaghan
Reinier of Flamengo celebrates his goal during a match between Flamengo and Bahia as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with the big-money Brazilian teenager.

Reinier Jesus Carvalho of Brazil during the U17 International Youth Tournament game between England and Brazil at the New Bucks Head Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Telford, England.

Edu isn't looking like such a bad appointment by Arsenal.

The Gunners brought their former player back to the club in a Sporting Director role this past summer following Sven Mislintat's surprise exit earlier this year.

The former Brazil international went on to sign Gabriel Martinelli, an unknown teenager from Ituano.

And it seems like Arsenal have one of Europe's hottest young talents on their hands, with the 18-year-old finding the net with frightening regularity in Carabao Cup and Europa League games this season.

 

But now the North Londoners have their eye on another Brazilian wonderkid, if rumours are believed.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in Flamengo starlet Reinier Jesus, whose father has been given a tour of the club's training facilities at London Colney.

However, the report adds that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have given his dad the very same tour.

Competing with some of Europe's biggest and richest clubs is quite ominous for Arsenal's chances.

Then again, Martinelli's development might suggest that Reinier - previously described as a Kaka clone [Goal] - wouldn't be quick to snub a move to the English capital.

According to The Sun, his buyout clause is £60 million.

Reinier of Flamengo celebrates his goal during a match between Flamengo and Bahia as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch