Report: Father of £60m-rated Reinier Jesus takes Arsenal tour

Arsenal have been linked with the big-money Brazilian teenager.

Edu isn't looking like such a bad appointment by Arsenal.

The Gunners brought their former player back to the club in a Sporting Director role this past summer following Sven Mislintat's surprise exit earlier this year.

The former Brazil international went on to sign Gabriel Martinelli, an unknown teenager from Ituano.

And it seems like Arsenal have one of Europe's hottest young talents on their hands, with the 18-year-old finding the net with frightening regularity in Carabao Cup and Europa League games this season.

But now the North Londoners have their eye on another Brazilian wonderkid, if rumours are believed.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in Flamengo starlet Reinier Jesus, whose father has been given a tour of the club's training facilities at London Colney.

However, the report adds that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have given his dad the very same tour.

Competing with some of Europe's biggest and richest clubs is quite ominous for Arsenal's chances.

Then again, Martinelli's development might suggest that Reinier - previously described as a Kaka clone [Goal] - wouldn't be quick to snub a move to the English capital.

According to The Sun, his buyout clause is £60 million.