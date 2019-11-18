Report: Arsenal planning creative move to beat Manchester City to Pau Torres

Arsenal continue to be linked with defender Pau Torres.

According to The Sun, Arsenal haven't been put off by Villarreal's £43million valuation on centre back Pau Torres as they plot a Nicolas Pepe-type deal.

The Gunners do have a centre back arriving for next season in Saint-Etienne talent William Saliba, but Unai Emery and co may still be eyeing up changes.

David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos aren't exactly long-term options, whilst Calum Chambers and Rob Holding have some potential but haven't been given regular runs at centre back.

Now, it's claimed that Arsenal remain keen on signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, and aren't backing down despite the £43milion price tag.

Villarreal seemingly aren't budging on the release clause in his contract, but Arsenal allegedly hope to structure a deal like the one that brought winger Nicolas Pepe to North London.

The Gunners paid a small proportion of the overall fee up front, and will be paying Lille in instalment, with the same plan in mind to land Torres in 2020.

Torres, 22, has come up through the ranks with his hometown club, and having impressed on loan at Malaga last season, he's now thriving in the Villarreal first team.

Arsenal may be attracted to Torres as a classy left-footed centre back who could be Saliba's long-term partner, and just days ago, Torres not only made his Spain debut, but also scored his first goal for his country.

Manchester City are also thought to be keen, which leaves Arsenal trying to be creative in their attempts to get Torres in before losing him to a Premier League rival.