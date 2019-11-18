Quick links

Report: Arsenal planning creative move to beat Manchester City to Pau Torres

Olly Dawes
Pau Torres of Villarreal during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal v Real Valladolid at the Estadio de la Ceramica on September 21, 2019 in Castellon Spain
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Arsenal continue to be linked with defender Pau Torres.

According to The Sun, Arsenal haven't been put off by Villarreal's £43million valuation on centre back Pau Torres as they plot a Nicolas Pepe-type deal.

The Gunners do have a centre back arriving for next season in Saint-Etienne talent William Saliba, but Unai Emery and co may still be eyeing up changes.

David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos aren't exactly long-term options, whilst Calum Chambers and Rob Holding have some potential but haven't been given regular runs at centre back.

 

Now, it's claimed that Arsenal remain keen on signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, and aren't backing down despite the £43milion price tag.

Villarreal seemingly aren't budging on the release clause in his contract, but Arsenal allegedly hope to structure a deal like the one that brought winger Nicolas Pepe to North London.

The Gunners paid a small proportion of the overall fee up front, and will be paying Lille in instalment, with the same plan in mind to land Torres in 2020.

Pau Torres of Spain of Spain celebrates goal 3-0 during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Malta on November 15, 2019

Torres, 22, has come up through the ranks with his hometown club, and having impressed on loan at Malaga last season, he's now thriving in the Villarreal first team.

Arsenal may be attracted to Torres as a classy left-footed centre back who could be Saliba's long-term partner, and just days ago, Torres not only made his Spain debut, but also scored his first goal for his country.

Manchester City are also thought to be keen, which leaves Arsenal trying to be creative in their attempts to get Torres in before losing him to a Premier League rival.

Pau Torres of Villareal CF argues a call during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and Villarreal CF at RCDE Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

