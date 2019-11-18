Pokémon Sword and Shield: What is the evolution level for Yamper into Boltund?

The evolution level required for turning Yamper into Boltund in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is out and the controversial title has succeeded in beating the launch sales of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order in the UK. The latest instalment from Game Freak is said to be the best in the series, and if you're particularly in love with adorable puppies this article will tell you the evolution level for when Yamper turns into Boltund.

There was a lot of controversy before the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield thanks to its reduced Pokedex, but fans are making up for this by modding their favourite missing Pokémon into the game.

With that being said, while the reduced pokedex is undoubtedly disappointing, the game still boasts an excellent variety of animal warriors at launch such as Yamper and his superior Boltund.

What is the evolution level for Yamper in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

The evolution level for Yamper in Pokémon Sword and Shield is lvl 25.

As one of many new Pokémon to have replaced some of the old faces from prior iterations, Yamper is an adorable Pokefighter that resembles a corgi.

However, while adorably cute with his wagging tongue and puppy-inspired ways, he can more than defend himself on the battlefield thanks to being an Electric type Pokémon that is strong against Water, Flying and Fire types.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to turn Yamper into Boltund

While Yamper is an effective Pokémon against Water and Flying enemies, Boltund is a naturally superior evolution.

To turn the puppy into a shocking (pun intended) characterisation of man's best friend, you will need to keep and persist with Yamper until he reaches level 25.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is now available on Nintendo Switch.