Phil Parkinson confirms Hibernian approach for Sunderland man John Potter

Aiden Cusick
Sunderland's old boss recently made the same move to Hibernian.

The Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed the Mackems have had contact from Hibernian regarding John Potter.

Potter was brought to Sunderland by the now Hibernian manager Jack Ross.

 

But he has yet to follow Ross out of the Stadium of Light after Sunderland sacked the 43-year-old at the start of October.

The Scottish Sun reported last week that Potter was 'likely' to join Ross at Easter Road, alongside the recently-departed Craig Samson.

And speaking via Sunderland's Twitter page on Monday, Parkinson revealed that Potter would leave with both his and the club's blessing.

He said:

 

One member of Ross's Sunderland coaching staff almost certainly not bound for Hibernian is James Fowler, who was last week named as director of football at Kilmarnock.

Parkinson has wasted little time in assembling his own backroom team, comprising Steve Parkin, Nick Allamby and Lee Butler.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

